Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $232,000 Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

