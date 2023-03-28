Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 10,427 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

