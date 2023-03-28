Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 48,383 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 543,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

