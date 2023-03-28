Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 667 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

