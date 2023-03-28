Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $628.54 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Mina has a total market cap of $628.54 million and $48.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,016,840,333 coins and its circulating supply is 874,981,068 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,016,645,212.8400393 with 874,715,666.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72622192 USD and is down -8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,416,901.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

