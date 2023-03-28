Mina (MINA) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Mina has a market capitalization of $655.20 million and approximately $41.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,016,875,613 coins and its circulating supply is 875,068,619 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,016,645,212.8400393 with 874,715,666.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72622192 USD and is down -8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,416,901.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

