Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.64 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
