Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.64 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

