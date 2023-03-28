Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 73,257 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3,076.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.