Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 724,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,594,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 618,432 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAMO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.