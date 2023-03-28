Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXUS opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.