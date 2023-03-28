Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $30.16 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.