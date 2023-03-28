Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $13.97 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.