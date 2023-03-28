Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245,928 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,245,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,090,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

