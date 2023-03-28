Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

