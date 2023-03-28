Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Performance

Mogo stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mogo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 196,785 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mogo by 22.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 643,078 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 47.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.