Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.
Mogo Stock Performance
Mogo stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
