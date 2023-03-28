Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.98 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.11.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
