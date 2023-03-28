Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.98 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

