Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.75

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 237154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.50 to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

