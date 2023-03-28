Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSR stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

