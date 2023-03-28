Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 976,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,478. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

