Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. The stock had a trading volume of 976,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,478. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.