Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 167,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,926. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

