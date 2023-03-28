Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.80 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $218.87 million and $6.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017687 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 605,971,528 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

