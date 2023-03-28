Morpheus.Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.19 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $85.19 million and $384,696.96 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00006713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.78262967 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $376,363.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

