Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $641.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Movado Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Articles

