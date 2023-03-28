M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

MTB stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.