Naguib Kheraj Purchases 300,000 Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Stock

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($552,893.48).

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHLL traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 739,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,847. Petershill Partners PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

