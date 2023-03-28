Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

