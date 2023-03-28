Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 288,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.