Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

