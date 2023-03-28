Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,312,000 after buying an additional 35,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $369.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.22 and its 200 day moving average is $337.64. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

