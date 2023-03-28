Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.