Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

