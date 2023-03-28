Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

