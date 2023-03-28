Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

