Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

