Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

