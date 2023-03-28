Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of MGIC opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

