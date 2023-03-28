Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 138,512 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

