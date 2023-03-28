Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

