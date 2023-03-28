Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $648.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

