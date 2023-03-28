Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

