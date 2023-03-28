Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,299 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS PFFD opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.