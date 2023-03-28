Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

