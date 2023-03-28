Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

