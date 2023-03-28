National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,755. National Research has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $110,907.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,563.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $799,545. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Research by 6,481.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

