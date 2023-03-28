NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $64.83 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006869 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $64.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.83432548 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $76,031,207.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.