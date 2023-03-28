Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

