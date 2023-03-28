NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.