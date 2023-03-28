New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 5.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 191,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 179,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

New Found Gold Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $887.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.