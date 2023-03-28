New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:NSI opened at GBX 122.08 ($1.50) on Tuesday. New Star Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -526.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.14.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

