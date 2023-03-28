New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:NSI opened at GBX 122.08 ($1.50) on Tuesday. New Star Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -526.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.14.
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
