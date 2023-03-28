NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NXRT opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

